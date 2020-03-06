The St. Regis San Francisco Unveils Newly Designed Guest Rooms, Meeting and Event Spaces

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, is pleased to unveil the redesign of the hotel’s guestrooms and meeting and event spaces. The refresh was done in collaboration with Toronto-based Chapi Chapo Design, a multidisciplinary design house whose principals played key roles in the original design of the property.

“While we remain ever dedicated to upholding the St. Regis’ high standards and rich heritage, we are equally committed to meeting the evolving needs of today’s traveler, and particularly of the young professionals who bring such energy and creative thinking to today’s workplace,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of the hotel. “We are very pleased to introduce our new interior design to San Francisco and to our guests from around the world.”

Namesake of the famed St. Regis Hotel in New York City, founded by John Jacob Astor in 1904 and synonymous worldwide with design excellence, European-style elegance and personalized “anticipatory service,” The St. Regis San Francisco introduced a new dimension of luxury and gracious living to San Francisco, personified by the signature St. Regis butler service, when it opened in 2005. The hotel remains the crowning jewel of the Yerba Buena cultural corridor, steps from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Contemporary Jewish Museum and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and proximate to Union Square, the financial district and the Moscone Convention Center.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity for us to return to The St. Regis San Francisco,” said Boris Mathias, co-CEO of Chapi Chapo Design. “Our goal was to honor St. Regis’ distinctive heritage while refreshing the property with a design that captures San Francisco’s innovative spirit, rich history and natural beauty, and to create ultra-luxe guest rooms and event spaces that anticipate the needs of today’s discerning traveler.”

The St. Regis San Francisco’s 260 rooms and suites were refitted with customized furniture, exclusive to the hotel. New room seating includes chairs and ottomans designed both for lounging and working. Headboards picoted with rich leather paneling, suggestive of a luxury sports car interior, also serve as homes for the connections that power the rooms’ sophisticated technological upgrades. San Francisco’s iconic hills and valleys are subtly referenced in wall covering that features the soft curves of a Richard Serra-inspired sculpture. Viewed through layered smoked desk glass, California’s glorious panoramas, as captured by legendary landscape photographer Ansel Adams, evoke the dreamy intrigue of a Dashiell Hammett novel.

Continuing the theme of wedding historic milestones to contemporary sensibility, the California Gold Rush of 1849 that put San Francisco on the map is referenced by a color palette of silver, copper and iron, adding an alluring luster to the rooms’ ambience but setting off distinctive custom 3D computer graphic applications created by Christo Saba. The artwork pays homage to the innovative spirit of San Francisco with subtle visualizations of past luminaries and today’s tech industry giants.

The redesign also focused on enhancing The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined, comfortable and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration. Continuing to balance tradition and contemporaneity, the new custom carpet in the ballroom features a modern, earthy abstract pattern with unexpected bursts of color that ideally complements the room’s magnificent existing chandelier.

And with a subtle touch of whimsey that acknowledges the city’s storied geological uncertainty, Chapi Chapo Design fitted the hotel’s meeting spaces with tectonic-plate themed custom-designed carpet.

For more information on the property please visit www.thestregissanfrancisco.com. For images of the Chapi Chapo Design redesign, please visit this link.

About The St. Regis San Francisco:

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 100 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to the signature Remède Spa, luxurious amenities and interior design by Yabu Pushelberg of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

About Chapi Chapo Design:

Drawing the name from a 1970’s French cartoon show, Chapi Chapo Design brings personality, European flair and refined expertise to all projects, drawing on extensive experience creating cultured and imaginative designs for hospitality, luxury residential, high-end condominium, retail, and restaurant interiors, curating spaces that resonate through time. The international, award-winning firm has worked with distinguished industry brands, including Four Seasons, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Intercontinental, and many others, exposing their dynamic studio to complex, global endeavors. The design team consists of 35+ talented multi-cultural designers who create vibrant narratives for spaces using unique custom designs. Global pro bono work is also central to the firm’s mandate, with the team designing impactful projects for humanitarian development missions, including a public-school library program in Kenya. Chapi Chapo Design has become an endorsed innovator in the world of sophisticated and inspired design. They are imbued with the spirit to do something exceptional for every project!