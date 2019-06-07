The St. Regis San Francisco’s Jacqueline Volkart honored as one of Bay Area’s most influential women in business

The St. Regis San Francisco Hotel General Manager Jacqueline “Jackie” Volkart was recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the most influential women in Bay Area business at the publication’s prestigious, annual awards gala on May 30. Each year, the publication celebrates outstanding female business leaders across a wide range of industries.

As a recognized, global leader in the industry, Jackie recently participated in The Hotel Council of San Francisco’s 5th Annual Women in Leadership Forum – Know Your Power, where she discussed career development and advancement, skills development, creating cultural change in the workplace and more.

Jackie possesses 29 years of experience working with Marriott International, and joined The St. Regis San Francisco as General Manager in 2017. She also assumed the role of Chair of Marriott’s Bay Area Business Council (BABC) that same year.

Prior to joining The St. Regis San Francisco, Jackie served as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she was recognized by Worldwide Branding for excellence in hotel management, and earned the hotel a Green Hotel Award from the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. The hotel was the first full-service facility to receive the accolade in the Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism Program.

Jackie has also held hotel manager and general manager roles at The Ritz‐Carlton, Key Biscayne, The Ritz‐Carlton, Battery Park, and The Ritz‐Carlton, Coconut Grove. At The Ritz‐Carlton, Key Biscayne, Jackie led the property in obtaining its first AAA Five Diamond Award.