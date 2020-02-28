ITB Berlin 2020 is canceled

As predicted by eTurboNews ITB has been canceled due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus. This is the first time ITB was canceled.



Messe Berlin has been criticized to prolong the action, putting many exhibitors and visitors in a difficult position to cancel or change flights and arrangements.





Exhibitors should be protected to not have to pay for stand cost, but costs involved with travel, hiring staff, the material is a different matter.

Many side events around ITB may now also be canceled and it’s not clear how many will go to Berlin anyway

Russia, the partner country has been informed.

eTN will update shortly