eTurboNews prediction: ITB Berlin 2020 will be canceled

A cancellation of ITB would be the first in 54 years. It would set a new chapter for the already fragile state of the travel and tourism industry during a world epidemic the coronavirus may become.

If ITB is canceled it would also show that ITB, the City of Berlin, and Germany are evaluating safety over money. Cancelling ITB would most definitely mean an enormous economic loss for the German capital city of Berlin and the tourism industry everywhere.

Based on various reliable sources and other indications, eTurboNews predicts ITB 2020 will be canceled or postponed. eTN expects an announcement to come forward later today or tomorrow.

While Carnival parades are ongoing in the German cities Duesseldorf and Cologne, German Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is expected to make an announcement at around 14.00h today recommending or ordering international mass events like ITB should not take place in Germany during the Coronavirus COVID2019 scare.

Should this be announced the Senate in Berlin would make a final order to cancel or postpone ITB Berlin 2020, or to have it move forward regardless.

The name ITB Berlin stands for a unique success story which was “made in Berlin”. What began in 1966 as a small event in the framework of an overseas import trade show has developed into a truly global success. The original five participating countries and regions have grown to over 180, the first 250 trade visitors have increased to over 114,000 and the exhibition space expanded from 580 m² to today’s 160,000 m².

Nearly five decades have passed since it all began – an eventful time full of important societal and political changes. This is also the time in which the tourism industry developed into one of the world’s most important economic factors – along with its leading trade show. Today, ITB Berlin is the leading trade show of the worldwide travel industry and, at the same time, the biggest travel show for the German public.

eTurboNews was unable to get a confirmation from the Ministry of Health or the Senate Berlin.

eTurboNews contacted Messe Berlin, the organizer of ITB Berlin. Currently, discussions are ongoing at ITB and no official announcements or predictions are releases at this time.

In case of cancelation it is not clear what this would mean to the 100,000 expected visitors with suitcases packed ready to travel to the German Capital.

Massive hotel cancellations for non-refundable rooms could be a likelihood. Most airline tickets are booked and most people travel on non-refundable tickets. Many countries are budgeting a good portion of their promotional budget for ITB. Cancelling ITB would be another blow to the global travel and tourism industry.

A cancellation of ITB may also spill over to other events to be questioned, including the upcoming Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, or WTTC Global Summit in Cancun, Mexico.

