Hawaii passengers on Diamond Princess cruise free of coronavirus

Two couples from Hawaii who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship are getting close to the end of their quarantine due to coronavirus COVID-19. They have been under quarantine for 2 weeks at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County in California, which is due to end on March 1.

Both couples are free of the virus having so far tested negative. Irene Tokuda, age 68, and her husband Eugene, age 73, are from Kaneohe on the island of Oahu. Debbie Pagan, age 28, and her husband Eric, age 64, are from Ewa Beach also on the island of Oahu.

The couples shared that their temperatures are being taken twice daily and nose and throat swabs are also being done. They are all happy that their results to date are coming out negative for coronavirus. Some others at the base have had to start a new 2-week schedule after testing positive during the quarantine.

Both the Tokudas and the Pagans arrived in California on February 16 after almost completing a 2-week quarantine while still on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. One passenger tested positive for COVID-19 during the cruise that started on January 20.

Over 700 people that were on board the Diamond Princess tested positive for coronavirus. Seven people died from it.

There was a total of 42 Americans that were evacuated from the cruise ship that tested positive for the virus. So far, 60 cases in total have been reported in the United States.

According to Irene Tokuda, people were sitting elbow to elbow on the charter flight that brough them from Japan to the military base in California.

But Tokuda is not deterred from going on future cruises. She’s already been on 25 of them. She fully intends to get back on a Diamond Princess cruise ship this December for two 14-day back-to-back cruises.