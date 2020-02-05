10 new coronavirus cases confirmed aboard Princess Cruises ship quarantined off Yokohama

Japanese authorities confirmed ‘at least ten’ new coronavirus cases among 3,700 passengers of Princess Cruises‘ Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been put on lockdown and remains stranded off the port city of Yokohama, Japan.

The confirmation brings the total number of infections in Japan to 33.

After one passenger from Hong Kong previously tested positive for the illness, screenings for additional cases began on Tuesday and turned up at least 10 more patients among passengers on Diamond Princess, the health authorities said. The patients are to be brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other passengers remain quarantined on the ship as screenings continue.

Though no details have yet emerged about the new patients, the Hong Konger previously confirmed is an 80-year-old man, who is now recovering, according to the ship’s captain.

Eerie images of a once-bustling cruise liner have emerged on social media, showing deserved decks, with only a few stray staff members seen milling about.