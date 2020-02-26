Delta slashes flights to South Korea due to Coronavirus

From February 29 through April 30, Delta Air Lines will suspend service between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) in Minnesota, USA, and Seoul-Incheon (ICN) in South Korea, with the last flight departing MSP for ICN on February 28 and departing ICN for MSP on February 29. Delta is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and Seoul-Incheon due to global health concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline will also reduce to 5 times weekly its services between ICN and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30. The airline’s new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1. Full schedule details will be available on delta.com beginning Feb. 29.

The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta’s top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing coronavirus concern. Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.

For customers whose itineraries are affected by the schedule changes, Delta teams are working to help them adjust their travel plans, using partners where appropriate.

Customers with affected travel plans can go to the My Trips section of delta.com to help them understand their options, including:

• Re-accommodation on other Delta flights

• Re-accommodation to flights after April 30

• Re-accommodation on partner airlines

• Requesting a refund

• Contacting Delta to discuss additional options.

Delta continues to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for flights between the U.S. and South Korea, China and Italy.