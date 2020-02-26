African Tourism Board Statement on Coronavirus and Events

The African Tourism Board Executive Committee is issued a recommendation to its members in regards to Coronavirus and travel saying:

The African Tourism Board calls on members to evaluate the need to attend a major gathering like international trade shows and festivals during the threat of Coronavirus.

Currently, there is only one case of the virus in Africa and recovering. It’s important we keep it like this. A Coronavirus free continent with a great and unique travel product is a good combination, as long as we all play it safe.

Our health systems may not be prepared to respond to an extended outbreak of the virus, regardless to say it would kill our tourism attractiveness.

ATB chairman Cuthbert Ncube said: “Be informed and alert. Take no risk, and keep Africa safe and beautiful.”

More on African Tourism Board: www.africantourismboard.com