Russia bans all Chinese visitors amid coronavirus epidemic

Russian officials announced that all Chinese citizens will be banned from entering Russian Federation effective February 20, 2020, amid coronavirus outbreak. The ban will apply to visitors coming to Russia for the purpose of employment, for private visit, educational and tourist purposes. The ban apparently will not affect transit passengers.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Golikova, who made the announcement said that the passage of Chinese citizens across the Russian border would be temporarily suspended from 00:00 local time.

In addition, no travel documents will not be temporarily accepted, no invitations for Chinese citizens to enter Russia will be issued issued and no work permits for these citizens located outside the Russian Federation will be granted.

From February 19, the acceptance of documents, registration and issuance of invitations for Chinese citizens to enter Russia for private and educational purposes will be suspended.