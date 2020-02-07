WestJet announces 90 new and expanded flights from Calgary

Today, WestJet announced its summer schedule featuring more than 90 new flights from Calgary including new nonstop WestJet Link service to Dawson Creek, B.C. "WestJet is focused on investing in Alberta to build and strengthen our Calgary hub," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "As WestJet continues on its strategic path of becoming a global network airline, we are pleased to offer our guests the ability to conveniently connect for business or pleasure across Canada, Europe and beyond this summer." With today's announcement of the new service between Calgary and Dawson Creek, B.C., W