Maui & London: WestJet gives Calgary more Dreamliner

WestJet today revealed its winter 787-9 Dreamliner schedule, announcing the state-of-the-art aircraft will now fly between Calgary and Maui and will operate an additional day to London (Gatwick) this winter.

As part of the schedule release, WestJet also announced the 787-9 Dreamliner will be operate daily service between Toronto and London (Gatwick) starting October 23, 2019.

“Flying on the WestJet Dreamliner is a game changer in travel; guest feedback on the experience has been phenomenal,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. “The Dreamliner was built for transoceanic routes with technology that reduces jetlag and leaves travelers feeling more refreshed upon arrival. With our custom cabins and award-winning service, guests are going to love the journey as much as the destination.”

“Our guests love travelling to Hawaii, and now their trip to Maui will be even more memorable with WestJet’s Dreamliner service to the island,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “Thank you to WestJet for another significant commitment to your Boeing 787-9 hub at YYC.”

“Our connection to the top destinations in the world for both business and pleasure is one of the many reasons Calgary is such a dynamic, global city,” said Mary Moran, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development. “WestJet’s investment in its 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, and maintaining the aircraft in Calgary, is an economic driver for the city and we applaud the commitment to growing passenger routes for Calgary and the region.”

WestJet flies between Calgary and Maui up to six times weekly, or up to four times weekly on the Dreamliner, with service launching October 31, 2019. In addition, WestJet’s Dreamliner will operate between Calgary and London (Gatwick) four times weekly starting October 27, 2019. WestJet currently flies daily between Calgary and Gatwick. WestJet already serves more destinations with more flights from Calgary than any other airline, and these additions augment WestJet’s continued investment growth in the Calgary and Alberta economies.

The WestJet Dreamliner features 320 seats in three cabins: business, premium and economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort and WestJet’s award-winning guest service. The Dreamliner’s Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring champagne and amenity case. WestJet’s improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows and complimentary food and beverages with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

Route

Frequency

Departing

Arriving

Effective

Calgary – Kahului

Up to six-

times

weekly

11 a.m

2:27 p.m

October 31,

2019

Kahului – Calgary

Up to six-

times

weekly

10:30 p.m

7:14 a.m.+1

October 31,

2019

Calgary – London

(Gatwick)

Four-times

weekly

7:45 p.m

11:20 a.m.+1

October 27,

2019

London (Gatwick) –

Calgary

Four-times

weekly

1:20 p.m

3:25 p.m

October 28,

2019

Toronto – London

(Gatwick)

Daily

8:50 p.m

9:10 a.m.+1

October 23,

2019

London (Gatwick) –

Toronto

Daily

11:10 a.m

1:57 p.m

October 24,

2019