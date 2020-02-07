Maui is most expensive Presidents’ Day US destination

Lahaina and Wailea, both located on the island of Maui in Hawaii, are the United States’ most expensive destinations to spend the Presidents’ Day weekend this year. That’s the result of the latest survey that compared U.S. destinations according to their going hotel rates for Feb. 14–17 (Presidents’ Day weekend).

In Lahaina, travelers will spend $527 per night for the most affordable double room. (It should be noted only hotels rated 3 stars or higher and located close to a beach or a city center have been considered in the survey data.)

Stays in Wailea are only slightly more affordable, as Wailea guests will spend at least $499 per night for stays over the weekend.

Fort Myers Beach, Florida, rounds out the podium of most expensive U.S. destinations over Presidents’ Day weekend, with rates of $494 for the least expensive rooms.

Another Hawaiian destination, Poipu, ranks fourth most-expensive, with rates starting at $445. A ski resort also lands on the list, with the most affordable available rooms in Vail starting at $416.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the United States for this year’s Presidents’ Day weekend. The prices shown reflect the daily rate for each destination’s cheapest available double room for Feb. 14–17, 2020.

1. Lahaina (Hawaii) $527

2. Wailea (Hawaii) $499

3. Fort Myers Beach (Florida) $494

4. Poipu (Hawaii) $445

5. Key West (Florida) $436

6. Sanibel Island (Florida) $429

7. Vail (Colorado) $416

8. Beaver Creek (Colorado) $413

9. Park City (Utah) $389

10. Breckenridge (Colorado) $363