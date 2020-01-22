What are the most expensive luxury hotels in Hawaii?

According to a new survey, the most expensive luxury hotel rooms in Hawaii can be found on Ka’anapali Beach.

The survey looked at rates for all luxury hotels in Hawaii, basing rankings on rates for the most affordable double room available at a property through February and March 2020, the months when Hawaiian hotels tend to charge the most.

The Ka’anapali Beach-located Hyatt Residence Club Maui leads the pack, with minimum room rate of $1,405 per night. The luxury property specializes in large villas with ocean views and desirable amenities and furnishings.

In second place, Timers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences in Lihue is charging a minimum rate of $1,373 per night through the upcoming two months, while Four Seasons Resort Lanai follows, with double room rates starting at $1,131.

There were no Honolulu hotels among the top 10 priciest properties in the state. The most expensive Honolulu hotel for February and March is Grand Islander by Hilton (Waikiki Beach), with room rates starting at $645 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive luxury hotels in Hawaii, as well as the three most expensive hotels in Honolulu. The rates shown for each hotel reflect the price (including taxes) for the most affordable available double room, Feb. 1–March 30, 2020.

1.Hyatt Residence Club Maui $1,405

2.Timers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences $1,373

3.Four Seasons Resort Lanai $1,131

4.Wailea Beach Villas $1,087

5.Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea $1,071

6.Ritz Carlton Kapalua $1,011

7.Four Seasons Resort Hualalai $994

8.Montage Kapalua Bay $954

9.Fairmont Kea Lani $822

10.Andaz Maui at Walea Resort $805

xx.The Grand Islander by Hilton $645

xx.Halekulani $638

xx.Aston Waikiki Beach Tower $593