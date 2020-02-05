web analytics

Press-Releases

Russia bans all transit flights from China

mm Chief Assignment EditorFebruary 5, 2020 15:13
Russia bans all transit flights from China

Starting today, all transit foreign flights traveling from China have been banned in Russia, announced Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The decision to halt air transit from China was made by members of the operational committee in charge of preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister added that the number of charter flights from China to Russia also continues to decrease.

Last week, Russia banned all passenger railway services with China.