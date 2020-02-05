Russia bans all transit flights from China
Starting today, all transit foreign flights traveling from China have been banned in Russia, announced Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.
The decision to halt air transit from China was made by members of the operational committee in charge of preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in Russia.
Deputy Prime Minister added that the number of charter flights from China to Russia also continues to decrease.
Last week, Russia banned all passenger railway services with China.