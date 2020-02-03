Coronavirus: Asia travel restrictions update

A number of governments and airlines in Asia have announced travel restrictions to mainland China, as well as for those recently returning from the country. As these vary by country, an overview of the changes to entry restrictions is provided below. At present, none of the governments have officially said when the below restrictions will be lifted.



INDONESIA:

The Indonesian government has declared a ban on flights to and from mainland China from February 5th onwards and will not allow visitors who have stayed in China in the past 14 days to enter or transit.



VIETNAM:

The national carrier Vietnam Airlines and the airline Jetstar Pacific said they would stop flying to mainland China. The Vietnamese government also announced it would stop issuing visas for foreign visitors who had been to China in the past 14 days.



SINGAPORE:

The Singaporean Prime Minister moved to bar entry into Singapore to all travelers arriving from mainland China, including foreigners who have been there in the last 14 days. Visitors are restricted from entering or transiting through the island nation since midnight on Saturday 01 February.



MALAYSIA:

Sabah and Sarawak’s state cabinet announced a ban on all flights from China. Sabah and Sarawak have autonomy over immigration in their territory. The ban has not been imposed by mainland Malaysia.



HONG KONG:

On Thursday 30 January, Hong Kong temporarily closed certain transportation links and border checkpoints connecting Hong Kong with mainland China and restricted ferry services from Macau.



JAPAN:

The Japanese government is now refusing foreign nationals entry to Japan if they have stayed in Hubei within the previous 14 days.



THAILAND, CAMBODIA, MYANMAR & LAOS:

Currently, there are no travel restrictions between these countries and China.



All travelers are advised to reconsider all non-essential travel to China until the end of February.