Massive 7.7 earthquake strikes off the coast of Cuba

What was originally reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) as a 7.3 magnitude earthquake, has now been revised to a massive 7.7 striking off the coast of Cuba.

There is no more threat of a Tsnuami

The huge quake hit at 9:23 a.m. 95 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Granma, Cuba, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the USGS.

Shaking was felt in Jamaica, Grand Cayman Island, and even as far as south Florida. Buildings in Miami were being evacuated because of the earthquake.

It has not yet been determined if there has been any damage or injuries.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not have any alerts immediately posted for the area.

This is the fourth magnitude 7 or greater earthquake in the Caribbean since 2000.

itude earthquake, has now been revised to a massive 7.7 striking off the coast of Cuba.

The huge quake hit at 9:23 a.m. 95 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Granma, Cuba, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the USGS.

It has not yet been determined if there has been any damage or injuries.

The International Tsunami Information Center issued a tsunami warning for Belize, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica, Cuba, and the Grand Cayman Islands which was subsequently lifted after a few hours.

The Republic of Cuba is a country comprising the island of Cuba as well as Isla de la Juventud and several minor archipelagos. Cuba is located in the northern Caribbean where the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic Ocean meet.

Tourism in Cuba is an industry that generates over 4.7 million arrivals and is one of the main sources of revenue for the island. With its favorable climate, beaches, colonial architecture, and distinct cultural history, Cuba has long been an attractive destination for tourists.