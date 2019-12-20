Americans not coming: Cuba fails to meet 2019 tourist goals

The expectations of the Cuban authorities that at least 5 million tourists will visit the island in 2019 did not come true: by the end of the year only a little over 4 million tourists were recorded.

4.7 million tourists visited Cuba by this time last year, and this year the country hoped to exceed the 5-million mark.

Apparently, the reason for the decline in tourist flow is the tightening of travel restrictions for tourists from the United States.

Because of that, the number of visitors could have fallen by almost 800 thousand tourists. Visitors from the United States are currently allowed to travel only to Havana. All American cruises to Cuba are canceled.

As a result, in December this year, there are significantly fewer tourists on the beaches – although this is already the beginning of the high season.