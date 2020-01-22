Jamaican-based Global Tourism Resilience Centre hands over $100,000 to Bahamas

The Jamaican-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre on Tuesday donated US$100,000 to the Bahamas. The funds will assist with hurricane relief following the passage of Hurricane Dorian last year, as well as for the development of the Disaster Risk, Resilience & Readiness Assessment in the Caribbean Tourism Sector Study.

Jamaica Tourism Minister and Co-Chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the presentation, during the Caribbean Travel Marketplace taking place in Baha Mar.

The donation, which was presented to the Bahamian Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, is a collaborate effort with the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

The donation was drawn from GTRCM’s relief fund supporting tourism-ravaged economies impacted by disruptions including natural disasters and pandemics.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which was first announced in 2017, operates in a global context that is characterized by not only new challenges, but also new opportunities for tourism in an effort to improve the tourism product as well as to ensure the sustainability of tourism globally.

The Centre, which is located at the University of the West Indies, is tasked with creating, producing and generating toolkits, guidelines and policies to handle the recovery process following a disaster. It will also assist with preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods.

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian made impact with the Bahamas last October causing severe flooding and destruction, specifically in the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands.