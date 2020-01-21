Global Tourism Resilience Center presents $100k to Bahamas

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center (GTRCMC) presented a $100,000 check to the Minister of Tourism of the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief.

The check was the effort of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the GTRCMC. This contribution to provide relief demonstrates the Centre’s commitment to assisting tourism-dependent states that are faced with recovery efforts.

Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas in October of 2019 as a powerful category 5 hurricane. The storm left widespread destruction in its wake. The GTRCMC relief fund was established to support tourism-ravaged economies that have been impacted by such occurrences as natural disasters and pandemics.

Witnessing the presentation as seen in the photo are from left to right: Hon. Dominique Fedee, Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Hon. Dorothy Charles of Dominica. and Hon. Moses Kirkconnell of the Cayman Islands.

The recently-launched Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre has a motto: Preparation, Prevention and Protection! The Centre’s goal is to help the global community to recover from any crisis that may affect the tourism industry, which is a major contributor to global GDP. eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz is part of the group that supports the Centre.

For more information, click here to connect with the Centre’s facebook page.