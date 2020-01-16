FAA declares South Florida a No Drone Zone during Super Bowl LIV

Hard Rock Stadium near Miami is a “No Drone Zone” for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020. Drones also are prohibited around the Miami Beach Convention Center for the NFL Super Bowl Experience and Bayfront Park for Super Bowl Live during the days leading up to the event.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will establish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) on game day that will prohibit drones within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 18,000 feet in altitude. The TFR will be in place from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST. Drones are also prohibited for one nautical mile around Hard Rock Stadium on February 2 from 9 a.m. until the TFR for the game takes effect. Further details on the No Drone Zone are available in the drone TFRs (PDF).

The FAA will restrict drone flights for roughly one nautical mile around the Miami Convention Center and Bayfront Park up to an altitude of 2,000 feet from January 25 to February 1 during daytime hours. Pilots and drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission could face civil penalties that exceed $30,000 and potential criminal prosecution for flying drones in the TFR.