FAA issues Super Bowl LIV flight requirements for pilots

General Aviation pilots who want to fly around Miami or Fort Lauderdale between Jan. 27 and Feb. 4, 2020, will need to check out the FAA’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic procedures for the area. Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium. Game time will be at approximately 6 p.m. EST.

The FAA has published a web page with information for South Florida-area airspace and airports. The agency will update the web page as additional information becomes available.

As a designated National Security Special Event, additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during and after the Super Bowl.

A reservation program to facilitate ground services at the following South Florida airports will be in effect from January 27 through February 4. Pilots should contact the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at their airport to obtain reservations and additional information.

• Miami International Airport (MIA)

• Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

• Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE)

• Miami-Opa Locka Airport (OPF)

• Miami Executive Airport (TMB)

• Boca Raton Airport (BCT)

Special air traffic procedures to minimize air traffic delays and enhance safety will be in effect for the following airports:

• Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

• Pompano Beach Airpark (PMP)

• North Perry Airport (HWO)

Arrival and Departure Route Requirements

The NOTAM includes specific arrival and departure route requirements for jet and turboprop aircraft.

FAA ATC Air Traffic Management Initiatives

Air traffic management initiatives may include:

• Ground Delay Programs (GDP)

• Airspace Flow Programs (AFP)

• Time Based Metering

• Miles in Trail

• Airborne Holding

• Ground Stops

• Reroutes

• Altitude Restriction

• Gate Hold Procedures

Special Event TFR for Super Bowl Sunday – February 2, 2020

The FAA will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Super Bowl LIV centered on Hard Rock Stadium. At this time, we expect the TFR will be active from 4 p.m. EST (2100z) until 11:59 p.m. EST (0459z) on Sunday, February 2. The TFR will have a 10-nautical- mile inner core and a 30-nautical-mile outer ring.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights flying in and out of Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft may enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control.

The FAA will post the full text and graphic depiction of the Super Bowl LIV TFR later in January.