Non-stop from Düsseldorf to Caribbean and Mexico

TUI Fly Deutschland, formerly TUI Fly has, after lengthy consideration, decided to launch long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliners flights from Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS) to Mexico and the Carribean. This also means good news for the expanding Caribbean cruise industry.

In the Caribbean and Mexico, TUI Fly has operations connecting Duesseldorf with

Varadero, Cuba

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Cancun, Mexico

For decades Duesseldorf has been a favorite for flights to popular holiday destinations. With LTU, Air Berlin Monarch Airlines and recently Thomas Cook out of the picture, there is room form another airline to fill the vacuum. DUS has flights to more than 190 destinations worldwide served by 70 Airlines,

TUI fly is a brand name of TUI Airlines Belgium nv. TUI fly is a part of TUI Group, the largest tourism group in the world, with its headquarters in Hannover, Germany.

TUIfly Deutschland (Germany) has been looking at Duesseldorf International Airport to launch long-haul operations using their Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Two of their B787 will be based in Duesseldorf.

Duesseldorf is the capital city of Germany’s most populated state of Northrhine Westphalia and a center for exhibitions, tourism, trade, and transportation in Germany.

The German leisure airline headquartered at Langenhagen chose Düsseldorf ahead of several other German airports after weighing up the pros and cons.

While the exact days for the new flights have not yet been announced, they will be tied to TUI’s Marella cruise ships operating out of Puerto Plata, Cozumel, and Costa Maya.

Currently, only Eurowings operates long-haul transatlantic flights out of Düsseldorf. This is despite Eurowings owner Lufthansa saying that they wanted to end all long-haul routes by the end of 2020 at the latest.