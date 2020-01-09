Top 10 most popular countries filmed by drone in 2019

As drones become more portable, travelers have taken their flying cameras around the world to capture our stunning planet from an aerial perspective.

But which countries were the most popular for drone pilots in 2019?

An online community site for drone pilots and aerial enthusiasts — compiled a list of the top-ranked countries for drone videos. The ranking is based on the location of all videos uploaded to drone media site from January 1 to December 31, 2019.

The United States was the most-droned country in the world for all of 2019. This included videos from all over the lower 48 states, plus plenty of footage from the mountains of Alaska and the beaches of Hawaii. Videos from the U.S. included both traditional stabilized camera footage using drones such as the popular DJI Mavic 2 Pro, as well as first-person view videos from drone racing pilots around the country.

Turkey, the United Kingdom, Italy and France rounded out the top five most-droned countries.

Many of the videos from Turkey featured its historic capital city of Istanbul. Another popular location of Turkey showcased by drone pilots was Cappadocia, famous for its hot air balloons and unique landscapes.

Pilots made their way all across the United Kingdom in 2019, with videos spanning from Northern Ireland to Wales to Scotland to many regions of England. Perhaps not surprisingly, Italy and France — popular destinations for tourists of all types — both made the list.

Spain, Germany, Australia and Indonesia followed up as the next four countries on the list, while Greece was the No. 10 most droned country in 2019.

Here’s the top 10:

1. United States

2. Turkey

3. United Kingdom

4. Italy

5. France

6. Spain

7. Germany

8. Australia

9. Indonesia

10. Greece

For those looking to bring a drone while traveling in 2020, be sure to check with the local drone regulations and laws to ensure you fly safely and legally.

All of those videos and more can now be streamed to televisions, thanks to Drone TV.