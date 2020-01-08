Know Someone Who Wants to Study Tourism in Hawaii?

Do you know of a high school senior who attends one of Hawaii’s public schools or a community college student, who is ready to transfer to a university, that is interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality, tourism or culinary fields?

The Hawaii Tourism Hooilina Scholarship is available for up to a total of 10 scholarships at the University of Hawaii at Manoa (UHM), Shidler College of Business, School of Travel Industry Management (TIM). The scholarship will be awarded to 8 Hawaii public school graduates who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership skills, and an expressed interest in pursuing a hospitality, tourism, or culinary education and career, and up to 2 Hawaii community college graduates with an associate degree in hospitality, tourism, or culinary studies.

The 4-year scholarship (worth $48,000) for Hawaii public school graduates and 2-year scholarship (worth $24,000) for community college graduates is made possible through tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax and in collaboration between the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, and University of Hawaii at Manoa.

In addition to these scholarships, the University of Hawaii West Oahu (UHWO) will be issuing 2 4-year scholarships to public school graduates entering their first year of college and up to 2 scholarships to community college graduates for 2 years. Information and applications for the UHWO are forthcoming.

For more information on the 2020 Freshman Cohort Admissions, click here.

For information on the 2020 Transfer Cohort Admissions, click here.

The deadline for students to apply is February 15, 2020.