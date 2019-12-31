Sarovar Hotels & Resorts Expands in Andhra Pradesh India
The opening of new hotel took place in the Godavari Delta of Andhra Pradesh. Dindi is in the intersection where the Godavari joins the Bay of Bengal. A destination known for its coconut plantations, serene backwaters, vast lakes and palm-fringed canals making it the ultimate location for a perfect riverside holiday. The RVR Sarovar Portico, Dindi in India by Sarovar Hotels & Resorts offers rooms and suites with a view of lilies and lotus plants. The Godavari Banquet hall offers a venue for events of any sort, from weddings to private parties, leisure events to corporate retreats for up to 150 guests. Flavors is RVR Sarovar Porticoâ€
