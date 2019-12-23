Marriott International announces six new hotels in India

Marriott International announced the signing if agreement to open six new hotels in India between 2021 abd 2025.

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, W Bengaluru, Tribute Portfolio Resort Bengaluru, Tribute Portfolio Hotel Kochi Maradu, Moxy Chennai and Moxy Bengaluru, are expected to open withing next 5 years.

“This agreement marks a new chapter in our plan to expand in India, a critical growth market for Marriott International where we currently have 120 hotels across 16 brands. We are especially thrilled to have signed two Moxy locations – which will introduce our 17th brand in South Asia,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. “By working with experienced hotel developer Prestige Group, we are confident that together we’re poised to change the hospitality landscape in India.”

Set to debut in India, the 125-room Moxy Chennai and 200-room Moxy Bengaluru are both slated to open in 2024.

With 185 rooms, the W Bengaluru is expected to open in 2025. The opening is likely to be India’s third W-branded property after W Goa and the anticipated opening of W Mumbai in 2022.

The JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, a 299-room resort, situated a 20-25-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, is expected to open in 2022.

The 102-room Tribute Portfolio Resort Bengaluru is slated to open in 2021, while the 32-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel Kochi Maradu is scheduled to open in 2022.

“There are not many industries in the world that have the resilience and optimism of the hospitality sector in India,” said Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group. “The hotel industry has been one of the primary businesses driving the economic growth of the country. Projected to be worth INR 1,210.87 billion by 2023, the Indian hospitality sector today is witnessing an upward trend across mid-scale, upscale and luxury segments. Renewed interest in the sector from leading global investors and steady infrastructure development in metros as well as top cities are driving the demand. The future holds immense promise.”

Together with the Prestige Group, Marriott International launched its 100th hotel in India in 2018 with the opening of the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. Prestige Group also owns the Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park.