Sandals Resorts: Nude Beaches and Topless in Jamaica

Sandals Resorts and a clothing-optional vacation in Jamaica is not a combination many visitors would think about when booking an all-inclusive holiday to the Caribbean. For naturists looking to enjoy a Caribbean all-inclusive vacation experience, there is an open secret that comes with absolute luxury and a touch of nudism.

You don’t normally associate Sandals Resort with nudity, clothing-optional facilities or toplessness for the ladies. But times may be changing… if not necessarily “official resort policy”… at least in practice.

According to Castaways Travel: “We haven’t been able to recommend Sandals for the serious naturist or nudist who wants to be nude all of the time, but maybe that’s starting to change.

Generally speaking, the Sandals Jamaica Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay has a clothing-optional area set aside on its offshore island and you can be totally nude there.

Not officially endorsed by the resort management top free for the women on the beaches is becoming more common at all of the Sandals. When asked about toplessness for the women on Sandals Jamaica beaches, the response from Sandals management was: “If anyone complains or is offended you “may” be asked to cover up, but rarely does anyone ever complain”.

There are more resorts in Jamaica, some directly catering to those that prefer clothing optional or better.” One is the Couples Sans Souci resort in Jamaica. There policy: “You cannot wear clothes.”

The all-inclusive resort features a large, nude beach and a pool that goes right up to the beach. While many nudist resorts operate a ‘clothing-optional’ policy, this resort prohibits clothing on the beach entirely. Sans Souci has a large, readily accessible nude area where you can come and go anytime and that is private to the resort.

There are basically three rules for the Au Naturel area. 1) Couples only, 2) Mandatory nude and 3) No photos. Rule one, you can’t go by yourself – it’s a couples resort, both halves of the couples have to go.

Sandals Resorts is definitely not a nudist resort, but perhaps one should not look any further than Sandals and go with a touch of nudism instead and only if desired.