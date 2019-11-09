Look no further than Sandals Resorts? More to a CNN report…

Want a luxury, all-inclusive vacation experience in Jamaica? Look no further than Sandals Resorts. This is the message CNN telling the world in a report published in October.

A combination of recent surveys among travelers from the United States, Canada, and the U.K confirms Sandals is in fact the number one and number two choice among travelers looking for an ideal Caribbean vacation in Jamaica.

Here are the 10 most popular all-inclusive resort hotels in Jamaica:

Montego Bay, Jamaica

For adult guests who want to enjoy an all-inclusive experience but prefer a resort that’s a bit smaller and more private, Sandals Royal Caribbean makes a great choice. With a number of small beaches and a private island, the resort feels intimate and secluded even though it’s a short drive to both the airport and downtown Montego Bay.

A kaleidoscope of cultures from Britain to Bali awaits you at Sandals Royal Caribbean. The resort’s decidedly British heritage begins with the Majestic Georgian-style Great House, surrounded by manicured gardens and roaming peacocks – all complemented with well-heeled traditions like afternoon tea and a rousing game of croquet. Minutes away on the private offshore island at this resort guests will find luxurious Over-The Water Bungalows. The mysteries of the Orient unfold in a secluded natural setting where casual poolside and beachside pleasures beckon by day, while chic parties, an authentic Thai restaurant, and island-style extravaganzas invite excitement by night. At Jamaica’s most alluring all-inclusive resort, two diverse vacations are woven into one and served with warm island hospitality, making any stay in Jamaica a journey to remember.

Negril Jamaica, Jamaica

Located along Negril’s beautiful Seven Mile Beach, the large, but laid-back Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa is a nice couples-only option.

With its blissful ambiance of laid-back cool and uninhibited revelry, Sandals all-inclusive resort in Negril epitomizes the free-spirited personality that has long made Negril the exotic playground of choice for fun-loving pleasure seekers. Here on sands of pure white kissed by a sea of aquamarine, this decadently carefree Caribbean beach resort is nestled within lushly landscaped acres along the island’s legendary Seven-Mile Beach, putting you closer to the water than anywhere else in Negril. A love for Mother Nature ensures that Jamaica’s hippest adults-only resort is also its most green – awarded an EarthCheck Double Platinum Certification for an unwavering commitment to environmental excellence for over a decade. Come let your love blossom amidst the barefoot elegance and chill-out vibe that is uniquely Sandals Negril. 3) Beaches Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club Boscobel, Jamaica Ranked as the Number One Caribbean Resort by Trp Advisor, the all-inclusive Beaches Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club is one of the most kid-friendly hotels in Jamaica, offering a video game garage for teens and tweens, as well as Camp Sesame (full of Sesame Street characters), a great water park, and babysitting services. There are activities for adults too, with golf and scuba lessons, a nice spa, and an adult-only piano bar. Since the majority of guests are families, the resort can be noisy. Like all beaches properties, you’re coming here for the wealth of amenities on offer with your all-inclusive rates. Even so, the rooms have a modern look that sets this apart from some of the other all-inclusive around Ocho Rios.

Hopewell, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Round Hill is phenomenal. Sincere, intimate hospitality; private child care; large, beautifully designed rooms by Ralph Lauren; and breathtaking grounds (to which no photo can do justice) — it is easily among the best resorts in Jamaica. While it’s near Montego Bay, Round Hill Hotel and Villas is a quiet, country club-style property that feels entirely secluded. You’ll also score stunning sea views from every room. Amenities include a cliff-side infinity pool and a lovely outdoor spa — all alongside the beautiful, lush greenery around the resorts. The Round Hill Villas all-inclusive package is optional, but worth it, as it covers all meals and drinks, room service, airport transfers, a welcome bottle of bubbly, and even a rafting trip. Paying as you go for all of these services will add up quickly

Negril Jamaica, Jamaica

Designed for families with kids and teens, Beaches Negril Resort & Spa is a beautiful property with a wide variety of activities, classes, and events. With a water park, kids’ camp, teen hangouts and specialty activities, children have plenty to keep them busy, and adults can enjoy the spa or candlelit dining for two. Contemporary rooms have ocean views and the biggest one sleeps up to 12 people. The location, right on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach, puts the resort a short drive away from the town center and a number of shops, boutiques, and craft markets, as well as restaurants and bars. Since the majority of guests are families, the resort can get noisy, but the hotel is so large that it’s possible to find quiet.

Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Situated well to the east of bustling Montego Bay, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is one half of a two-resort beachfront Hyatt compound. Along with its sister property, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, the two collectively offer a long list of communal amenities, including nearly a dozen restaurants, two large pools, and an oceanfront spa. The quiet, elegant vibe is what most guests would expect of an adult-only Jamaican resort. Each of its 234 rooms features a spacious floor plan and a bright, modern decor. Amenities include fully-stocked minibars, free Wi-Fi, luxurious marble bathrooms, and private balconies or terraces — many with ocean views. If you’re after the same level of service and style, but are traveling with kids, the Hyatt Ziva is a perfect alternative.

Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica

One of the original resorts along Jamaica’s north coast, Half Moon feels as big as its reputation. And that’s a good thing. The massive resort sprawls across its manicured beachfront landscape in a way that gives everything and everyone plenty of space — from the beach to the tennis courts and everywhere in between. The look is colonial and varies from classic to entirely modern depending on where you find yourself in the resort. Everything from a gorgeous spa to a new natural juice bar, updated fitness amenities, and even massive villas that are a perfect splurge for families or friend get-togethers make this a must-stay spot. Drinks at the west-facing bar are a must, as well, especially at sunset. The all-inclusive plan at Half Moon is optional, unlike other Montego Bay area resorts, but we recommend going for it as paying as you go will add up quickly.

Negril Jamaica, Jamaica

Arguably Jamaica’s most romantic escape, the upscale, adult-only The Caves has 11 private cottages and suites atop dramatic seaside cliffs. The entire property feels bohemian and undiscovered, though make no mistake — this is one of the most popular resorts in Jamaica. The Caves also has one of Jamaica’s best all-inclusive liquor selections. Dining at The Caves is exceptional, and menus are crafted from local, seasonal ingredients. Meals are served in the breezy lounge during breakfast and lunch, and in the cliffside restaurant for dinner. However, for no extra cost, you can arrange dinner by candlelight in a private cave (five courses; reservations required). Just note that there is no sandy beach here (in fact, the Negril region can often be rocky). You’ll find The Caves hard to beat in the Negril area, and the resort also made our list of the Caribbean’s best all-inclusive resorts.

Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica

he best of the three Iberostar resorts in Montego Bay, this 295-room all-suite hotel is light years beyond its neighbors in terms of decor, food, and features. While some elements remain shared with the lesser Iberostar Rose Hall Beach and Iberostar Rose Hall Suites — for instance, the spa, fitness center, casino, nightclub, and shops — guests at Iberostar Grand Rose Hall get the pick of the litter with free access to all three resorts’ restaurants, bars, pools, and beaches. The rates might be higher, but for good reason. Keep in mind that kids aren’t allowed at the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall — if that’s a deal breaker check out one of the nearby Half Moon, detailed below.

Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa is one of the nicest resorts to be found a 15-minute drive from Montego Bay’s Hip Strip. This all-inclusive hotel offers an excellent list of amenities, including an immaculate private beach, a spa, and plenty of adult- and kid-friendly features (lazy river, anyone?). However, the Hilton’s Sugar Mill Falls Water Park — Jamaica’s largest — distinguishes the Hilton from other area resorts. The 488 rooms are sharp and contemporary, with large flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and private balconies. There are numerous dining options, ranging from buffets to Italian and local fare, and top-shelf drinks can be scored at many of the bars.

According to CNN, Sandals Resorts has 15 different resorts on the world’s most coveted Caribbean beaches. The CNN story says: “You can take your pick from a variety of top destinations including Great Exuma in the Bahamas, St. George’s in Grenada, St. Lawrence in Barbados and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

