Tourist Resort Nusa Dua in Bali hit by another earthquake

Tourists in Nusa Dua, Bali were woken up at 8.18 am. A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded in the region according to USGS.

There was no tsunami danger, and no immediate report of damages or casualties were recorded. This was later corrected after one person was pronounced dead due to injuries in the earthquake. The epic center was 83 kilometres southwest of Nusa Dua.

Nusa Dua is a modern tourism hub on the Island of Bali and home of the Bali convention center.The earthquake could be felt across Bali, on Lombok Island and in parts of East Java.

A spokesperson of Indonesia.travel told eTN the airport continues to operate = normal, and everything is calm. Some minor damage was recorded including the famous gate of Nusa Dua. In the capital Den Pasar, a roof of a school collapsed, but no injuries were recorded.

