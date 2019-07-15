Huge earthquake strikes tourist hot spot in Indonesia

Earthquakes over a magnitude of 6 are big tremblers, and today, July 14, 2019, a 7.3 quake struck Indonesia, all within the Ring of Fire.

Quakes this large can be felt at long distances.

The earthquake took place 102 kilometers (63 Miles) north-northeast of Laiwui, Indonesia, and registered at 7.3 magnitude. The area of the quake was in the popular tourist location of the Maluku Islands, also known as the Moluccas.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has not reported the threat of a tsunami, however, aftershocks are ongoing. People were panicking and running out of their homes, and some who live near the ocean are moving to higher ground.

So far there has been no reports of damages or casualties.