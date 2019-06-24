African Tourism Board: The Need for Greater Industry Synergy in West Africa

The 2019 IATA’s Regional Aviation Forum is being held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Ghana. On Tuesday Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board and the former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine Minister of Seychelles will be moderating a session titled “West and Central Africa as Preferred Tourism Destination: The Need for Greater Industry Synergy”. Participants at the African Tourism Board session include the Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Ghana; Hon. M. Siandou Fofana, Minister of Tourism, Cote D’Ivoire ; Ms. Gloria Yirenkyi, Country Manager, South African Airways; Bankole Bernard, President, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents; Mr. Ikechi Uko, Publisher, Africa Travel Quarterly; Mr. Sean Mendis, Chief Operations Officer, Africa World Airline.

Under the theme “Aviation: Business for Regional Prosperity”, this high-caliber IATA event is bringing together distinguished aviation decision makers and influencers, representing Governments, regulatory agencies, airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, tourism organizations, international and regional organizations, aviation suppliers and aircraft manufacturers from Africa, the Middle East and globally.

Ghana Minister of Aviation, Honourable Joseph Kofi Adda and IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa & Middle East, Muhammad Ali Albakri, together with other senior IATA executives and aviation industry experts are hosting the event in this West African Country.

The African Tourism Board currently is taking lead as the fastest growing travel and tourism organization on the continent. Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region.

ATB President St. Ange told Africa on Africa day on May 25, that African Tourism Board is ready to unite Africa through tourism.

Information on membership in the African Tourism Board can be found at www.africantourismboard.com/join