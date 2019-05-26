African Tourism Board President message for Africa Day

African Tourism Board members yesterday with millions of fellow African Africa Day.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

The African Tourism Board Executives made time to share this special day with tourism operators in many countries of the continent.

Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board said from Seychelles that the ATB is ready to unite the continent through an industry that can benefit each and every citizen of Africa.

“We shall continue to spread the message about the continent and all its USPs so as to keep Africa in the minds of each and every potential holidaymaker. And we shall work with countries and businesses of the continent to help as much as we can to grow business to Africa” said St.Ange as he said Happy Africa Day from Seychelles

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region. More information www.africantourismboard.com