African Tourism Board President message for Africa Day

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 26, 2019 06:02
African Tourism Board members yesterday with millions of fellow African Africa Day.
Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

The African Tourism Board Executives made time to share this special day with tourism operators in many countries of the continent.

Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board said from Seychelles that the ATB is ready to unite the continent through an industry that can benefit each and every citizen of Africa.
“We shall continue to spread the message about the continent and all its USPs so as to keep Africa in the minds of each and every potential holidaymaker. And we shall work with countries and businesses of the continent to help as much as we can to grow business to Africa” said St.Ange as he said Happy Africa Day from Seychelles
Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region. More information www.africantourismboard.com

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

