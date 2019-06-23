His Smile went on for days: Who are the 11 victims in yesterdays commercial airline crash on Oahu?

The Northshore of Oahu has been home of this publication and our entire community here is in a state of shock and disbelieve. This is after eleven people died last night in Hawaii’s deadliest commercial air disaster for more than 20 years. Dillingham Airfield in Mokulea remains closed until further notice. Among the victims are at least three tourists that were looking to experience a usually safe adventure of tandem parachuting. Also dead are 6 or more employees of Oahu Parachute Center. Their plane burned with everyone on board after it crashed around 6.30 pm on Friday evening and shortly after take off.

So far only three names were released. One was Mike Martin, a skydiving instructor who resided in Haleiwa. He loved surfing, and friends remember him as a Daredevil”. Friends say he lived his life to the fullest every day

According to KITV4 news, the family of another victim identified Casey Williamson, originally from Oklahoma. He loved adventure and being a skydiving instructor in Hawaii. 29 Year old Casey Williamson was a “spirited lover of life and people.” He moved to Hawaii 18 months ago to work for Oahu Parachute Center as a videographer – he was working towards reaching 1,000 jumps by end of 2019.

His cousin posted to her Facebook: My cousin Casey died tragically June 21st while serving as a skydiving instructor on Oahu’s North Shore. For all of you, that knew Case he lived every day with a smile that went on for days. Kara Craig said about Casey: A great friend who always encouraged me to be stronger when I didn’t think I could! I will miss you, buddy,

A third victim was identified as Larry Lemester. His friend Amada Ashley posted to her Facebook: In the summer of 2011 – I was fortunate to cross paths with Larry. He’d set up his skydiving business at Kessler Airport and I signed up to go. I’d asked Larry if I could write about it for the local paper and he said yeah. This meant me following Larry around the DZ for several afternoons trying to learn about him and skydiving. He thoroughly and patiently answered my endless questions and delighted me by talking candidly about his life and skydiving adventures. On the day we did our tandem I couldn’t have been more impressed – Larry was a highly skilled skydiver and he inspired not only complete confidence but off the chart enthusiasm. When I was so scared – so unsure and so vulnerable he was the guide who navigated me through the emotion first and then we executed the jump. It was amazing. He gave me not only a new perspective on the New River Gorge but a reset on myself and added confidence to get after life. My thoughts are with his family, his friends and his community.

Sarah Child said: An amazing man. Thanks for giving me wings, Larry Lemaster. I will never forget your kind and caring spirit. I promise to pay that forward for the rest of my days. Blue Skies, friend.

Blue skies Larry.