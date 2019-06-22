Deadly Plane Crash on Oahu’s North Shore: Tourists among victims

Parachuting is a big tourism business on Oahu’s North Shore. Tonight at 6.25 pm Hawaii time, a twin-engine KingAir A90 plane operated and owned by Oahu Parachute Center crashed minutes after taking off with at Dillingham Airfield on the Northshore of Oahu, Hawaii USA. The plane is seen as s the fastest plane to altitude in all of Hawaii.

An experienced instructor working at Dillingham Airfield talked to eTurboNews and explained: Oahu Parachute Center is the only company operating that late. According to inside information, nine people died tonight on this plane. The aircraft was allowed to take 2 crew and 7 passengers with a maximum operating weight of 9,300 lbs. Three tourists ready to parachute with 3 instructors, 1 photographer and one pilot were on board. Relatives traveling with tourists on the plane were waiting on the ground and were seen watching in horror what was unfolding.

The aircraft took off and crashed after a minute completely. “There is no way, anyone could have survived such a crash,” the eTN Source explained. The aircraft is completely burned, and I can see an army of emergency vehicles out here. Farrington Hwy fronting the Dillingham Airfield is closed in both directions due to an accident, expect delays.

Another witness on the scene told eTN: “No people could have lived. The plane is totally burned. Prayers to all the families. All we heard was a big popping boom and we saw the black smoke. There was nothing anyone could have done.”

Oahu Parachute Center states on its website:

It feels sad now to read: There really is no better place in the world to skydive. The company stated their highly qualified instructors will take care of you every step of the way. Enjoy a quick ride to altitude in our King Air 90, the fastest skydiving plane in Hawaii! Leap into free fall knowing safety is our number one priority and all our equipment and gear is closely monitored by a FAA Master Parachute Rigger with over 30 years of experience.

The company offers Tandem Skydiving Packages to 10,000ft and 14,000ft With Video And Picture Options.

