Uganda Tourism Minister Unveils Wildlife Street Kampala

The Uganda Minister Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) Col. Tom Butime, unveiled eleven Uganda wildlife sculptures along the Uganda Wildlife Authority headquarters on Kira Road stretching for approximately 2 kilometers between Mulago Hospital roundabout and Kira Road Police Station in Kampala.

Hosted by the Executive Director, Sam Mawanda, on behalf of sponsor Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the unveiling of the new Wildlife Street was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA), Mrs. Doreen Katusiime; the Chairman of the Board of UWA, Dr. Panta Kasoma; the Uganda Tourism Board CEO, Lilly Ajarova; the Kampala City Council Authority Executive Director KCCA, Dorothy Kisaka; and the Uganda Tourist Association (UTA) CEO, Richard Kawere.

The Honorable Minister Col. Tom Butime said, “The initiative will go a long way in promoting tourism in the country.” Butime also applauded government agencies for the concerted efforts to initiate tourism development projects that he said would fast-track the recovery of the tourism sector greatly hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The success of the UWA monuments project is testament to effective cooperation among government agencies.

The Uganda Tourism Board CEO, Lilly Ajarova, underscored the role of the sculptures in the promotion of tourism. “The sculptures are a near-life representation of the abundant wildlife. I encourage Ugandans to learn and experience them from Kampala city as well as in the wild, national parks, and other tourism destinations, and the next time you’re on the Wildlife Street,” Ajarova said.

The UTB CEO, however, asked the public to not only take selfies with the sculptures but also to go out and visit the wild animals in their natural habitats in national parks and wildlife reserves.

Perhaps the sculptures could be augmented with occasional sound effects like the whines of a Grant’s Zebra, or the bleats of a Nubian Giraffe, and the hoots of a Chimpanzee, trumpets of an African Elephant, and roars of a lion – all welcome distractions perhaps to city commuters.

#rebuildingtravel