Top 10 cruise destinations trending now

mm Harry S. JohnsonOctober 13, 2020 13:44
Latest data from cruise industry records indicates that consumer interest in travel continues to thrive, and consumers are requesting quotes and booking a myriad of destinations.

Top 10 Destinations Cruisers Are Booking Now


  1. Caribbean, Southern, Eastern & Western
  2. Europe
  3. Transoceanic
  4. Alaska
  5. Mexico
  6. World Cruises
  7. North America
  8. Antarctic
  9. Tahiti/South Pacific
  10. Hawaiian Islands

World voyages, or segments of a world cruise always a popular favorite, offer genuine immersion in the regions they visit, and feature unique cultural heritage, cuisine, customs and language generally only seen (and appreciated) by a select few.

