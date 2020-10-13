Top 10 cruise destinations trending now
Latest data from cruise industry records indicates that consumer interest in travel continues to thrive, and consumers are requesting quotes and booking a myriad of destinations.
Top 10 Destinations Cruisers Are Booking Now
- Caribbean, Southern, Eastern & Western
- Europe
- Transoceanic
- Alaska
- Mexico
- World Cruises
- North America
- Antarctic
- Tahiti/South Pacific
- Hawaiian Islands
World voyages, or segments of a world cruise always a popular favorite, offer genuine immersion in the regions they visit, and feature unique cultural heritage, cuisine, customs and language generally only seen (and appreciated) by a select few.
