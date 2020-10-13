Top 10 cruise destinations trending now

Latest data from cruise industry records indicates that consumer interest in travel continues to thrive, and consumers are requesting quotes and booking a myriad of destinations.

Top 10 Destinations Cruisers Are Booking Now





Caribbean, Southern, Eastern & Western Europe Transoceanic Alaska Mexico World Cruises North America Antarctic Tahiti/South Pacific Hawaiian Islands

World voyages, or segments of a world cruise always a popular favorite, offer genuine immersion in the regions they visit, and feature unique cultural heritage, cuisine, customs and language generally only seen (and appreciated) by a select few.