Nanocellulose Market to witness remarkable growth following the traction for cellulose nanocrystals

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 13 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Nanocellulose market share is likely to gain a notable uptick following the traction for green materials in the form of nanostructures. Nanocellulose materials have gained momentum in light of attributes such as high aspect ratio, abundance, biocompatibility, renewability and better mechanical properties.

Lately, some of the emerging applications of nanocellulose in wastewater treatment, pickering emulsifiers, nanocomposites and wood adhesives have fared well for stakeholders eyeing to boost their portfolios. In the latest research report compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., nanocellulose market size is likely to gain a notable uptick by 2026.

Request a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2423

Some of the industry trends and dynamics which are touted to help stakeholders gain an edge in the industry are delineated below:

Mega-trend for cellulose nanocrystals

Lately, cellulose nanocrystals have fueled the trend in the industry for they provide sustainable, low-cost and eco-friendly materials for a range of applications. Cellulose nanocrystals tend to possess of high surface area, high aspect ratio, liquid crystalline nature and high mechanical strength.

Traction for cellulose nanocrystals has surged in end-markets, including personal care products, food additives, paper and packaging, coating components and automotive. Cellulose nanocrystals have attracted attention for use as reinforcement in high-performance nanocomposites.

In a drive towards a sustainable environment, CNC is likely to redefine nanocellulose market outlook and boost the application of green materials, biodegradable materials on a global scale.

Expanding penetration in personal care and cosmetic products

Nanocellulose, especially microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), is profoundly used in personal care products as an anti-wrinkle agent. In line with the go-green approach, nanocellulose is touted to replace synthetic raw materials as the raw material is produced naturally from sustainable forestry.

It is worth noting that the stabilizing and thickening properties of nanocellulose have made the product highly sought-after in sunscreen sprays for they can reduce the oiliness effect and provide the non-dripping effect.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2423

Besides, nanocellulose also plays an invaluable role as a composite coating agent in products tailored for hair, nails, eyelashes and eyebrows. The personal care segment is poised grow at a staggering CAGR of more than 22.2% through 2026, attributed to its versatility feature and applications in tampons, sanitary napkins and in other non-woven products.

Potential growth opportunities in Middle East and Africa

There are palpable growth opportunities in oil and gas industry as nanocellulose has gained an uptick in oil recovery applications, drilling muds and suspension methods for extracting oil out of the ground. The oil & gas segment is likely to exhibit a healthy growth rate of around 22.3% through 2026, majorly credited to features of nanocellulose, such as high dispersity, phase behavior, rheology and an innate ability to emulsify.

Leading companies are poised to boost investment in Middle East Africa (MEA) following an upsurge in construction activities in Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa and Nigeria. In addition, MEA has witnessed a robust growth of downstream petrochemical industry, projecting a viable business outlook in the region. The MEA nanocellulose market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 21.7% through 2026.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].