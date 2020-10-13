Fluorosilicic Acid Market to achieve considerable growth from chemical applications

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 13 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Fluorosilicic acid market has gained substantial proceeds from chemical applications across a broad range of industries, such as becoming a prominent contributor for businesses involved in tanning of animal skins and hides. It is extensively used in an aqueous dispersal layer during the process of leather tanning which ultimately helps to make hides subtler and softer. Increasing usage across textile and chemical processing industries for removing stain, mold, and rust from fabrics has augmented the consumption of the substance in the laundry segment.

Fluorosilicic acid market has experienced commendable growth in Europe, as the presence of fluoride in the groundwater is usually low and some countries have intentions to add the chemical to public drinking water for health assistance. Apparently, the European Food Safety Authority has provided certain limitations pertaining to natural mineral water and also in oral care products. Setting such high safety standards could eventually stimulate Europe fluorosilicic acid market size over the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3248

Fluorosilicic acid is also used in different applications like metal surface treatment, textile processing, water fluoridation, hydrogen fluoride, metal surface treatment, aluminum fluoride, oil well acidizing, hide processing, and silicofluorides electroplating. It is utilized as a reagent in organic synthesis for separating bonds of silyl ethers in the formation of HF (hydrogen fluoride). Given to its impelling demand, studies suggest that the demand for 40% grade fluorosilicic acid market may surpass USD 620 million by 2025.

On the geographical front, North America and Europe are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the fluorosilicic acid business. The regional market is mainly driven by countries like Canada and the U.S. Increasing consumer awareness regarding water borne diseases like dental or skeletal fluorosis may bolster product demand.

Moreover, surging need for fluoride supplements to maintain appropriate fluoride levels in the body may augment product traction in the coming years. On this note, it is estimated that the North America fluorosilicic acid market may witness growth rate of around 5.5% by 2025.

Meanwhile, Europe fluorosilicic acid market was valued over USD 190 million in 2018. Notably, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has created certain guidelines for the usage of fluorosilicic acid in the process of water treatment. The commission scientific committee has also assigned certain fluorine levels in oral care products. All these factors could influence product penetration in Europe.

It is vital to mention that the global fluorosilicic acid market share is consolidated with key industry players like Solvay, Mosaic, KC Industries, Gelest, and Sigma Aldrich that are currently at the forefront of this industry. These firms are initiating new business strategies as well as developing new products to strengthen their global presence and boost productivity.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].