Munich Airport International to develop and operate El Salvador Airport Cargo Terminal

Munich Airport International (MAI), the German based airport management and consulting firm, and EMCO, a Honduran construction company, have been awarded a concession to develop and operate the El Salvador Airport Cargo Terminal for a period of 40 years. The decision was announced on 9 October by the El Salvador Government, through the Comisión Ejecutiva Portuaria Autónoma (CEPA).

As partner to EMCO, MAI will provide management and advisory services for the cargo terminal during all stages, including asset transition and takeover, operations management, service level and standard procedures setup and implementation, cargo business development, cargo related trainings as well as expertise across various areas of airport development and management to maximize productivity and efficiency levels.

With the announcement of CEPA, the project is now entering into a new phase and EMCO and MAI are actively working and mobilizing the teams for a successful future of El Salvador’s Air Cargo Development. “We are honored to be part of this exciting project with our partner company EMCO. We will work closely with all stakeholders to implement our best practices to develop and enhance the cargo business and its positive impact to the country of El Salvador,” states Dr. Ralf Gaffal, Managing Director at MAI.

The award follows a transparent and well prepared tender process which attracted the interest of some of the best cargo operators globally, and was conducted by the Salvadoran Government in line with international and industry standards.