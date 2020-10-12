Seychelles Celebrates 250-Year Anniversary

The Seychelles Postal Services proudly presented the SCR 12 commemorative stamps in the honor of the sestercentennial anniversary of the country during the annual World Post Day celebrations.

The presentation of the unique stamp and its first-day cover was held at the Seychelles Postal Services Head Office in Victoria on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the presence of CEO of Seychelles Postal Services, Mr. Errol Dias and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alex Etienne.

Mrs. Sherin Francis, 250 years Committee Chairperson, her Excellency Mrs. Francesca Alexandra Azais Ambassador for the Sovereign Order of Malta-based in Seychelles, members of the Seychelles Postal Services board and few members of the 250 years Committee were also present to see the unveiling of this historical philatelic moment in Seychelles.

Inspired by an original painting of her Excellency Mrs. Francesca Alexandra Azais, a fervent 250 years collaborator to the 250 years Committee and designed by Eileen Hoareau, the 250 years commemorative stamps, portrays the first landing of 1770 as interpreted by the artist with a creative touch.

Gifted to the 250 years Committee to mark the celebration this year, the artwork was in turn offered by the committee to the Seychelles Postal Services for use.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Mr. Alex Etienne the Deputy CEO of Seychelles Postal Services expressed their eagerness to collaborate with this initiative for the special stamp issue.

“The Seychelles Postal Services is honored to partake in the cause of the 250th Anniversary of the first Landing of Ste Anne and we have been keen on the idea from the very start when the committee approached us for this stamp issue,” said Mr. Etienne.

On her part, Mrs. Francis conveyed her profound gratitude to the team that worked on the project and the Seychelles Postal Services team for their support to the project.

“The committee is grateful to have another great collector’s item to add to the commemoration of the 250 years of Seychelles,” said Mrs. Francis.

“The launch of the stamp today for this special occasion offers to the public and collectors an opportunity to have another unique memory of the 250 years of Seychelles and I invite everyone to have one or more.”

Aside from the stamps, other 250 years memorabilia are still on sale at the National History Museum as well as the Seychelles Postal Services Philatelic Shop.

Seychelles celebrated its sestercentennial anniversary on August 27, 2020.

