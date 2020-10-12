Shooter at Large: Man Shot on Las Vegas Strip

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), a shooting took place on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night at the Miracle Mile shops near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon at 7:27 pm.

The shooting happened when two men met a third unidentified man to complete a drug deal. There was an altercation, and the unidentified man shot one of the two men in the leg.

It is believed that the man who got shot did not sustain life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooter is still at large, and police say the investigation is ongoing. The suspect is believed to have run northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.

LVMPD reported that this is not considered an active shooting.

One witness posted a video to Twitter which appears to show an argument leading up to the shooting. In the video, the apparent shooter is walking away with his hand inside a backpack as someone taunts and yells at him. Another man runs up behind the shooter and appears to swing a punch before a gunshot is heard. The shooter runs as the man drops to the floor.

LVMPD has asked people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.

The Miracle Mile Shops stated on Twitter that they are cooperating with the investigation.

The picture shows the man who was shot just before the shooting took place.