UK Global Travel Taskforce given November 1 deadline

mm Harry S. JohnsonOctober 12, 2020 08:06
  • Traffic fell in September, with a loss of 5.5 million passengers over the course of the month. Just over 1.2 million passengers traveled through Heathrow in September, down 82% compared to 2019.
  • Most travel is to the remaining European destinations on the UK’s travel corridors list. However, the number of countries on this list has steadily declined since its launch, with 61 countries now requiring a 14-day quarantine period.
  • Long-haul business travel, which is vital for the UK’s economic recovery, continues to be restricted by international border closures and a lack of testing. York Aviation estimates that the UK economy is losing £32m a day because air travel with the US is effectively closed
  • Cargo volumes, which are normally carried in the hold of passenger planes, fell by 28.2% compared to the same time last year, due to the lack of long-haul flights.  Heathrow handles 40% of UK exports and supply chain, so this is a good barometer of the health of the UK economy. 
  • Last week, UK Government announced the creation of a ‘Global Travel Taskforce’ jointly chaired by the Secretaries of State for Transport and Health and Social Care. The taskforce will consider how testing could be introduced to safely reduce the length of quarantine.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye, said: “The Government’s Global Travel Taskforce is a great step forward, but needs to act quickly to save the millions of UK jobs that rely on aviation. Implementing “test and release” after 5 days of quarantine would kick start the economy. But the government could show real leadership by working with the US to develop a Common International Standard for pre-departure testing that would mean that only Covid-free passengers are allowed to travel from high risk countries.”

Traffic Summary            
             
September 2020          
             
Terminal Passengers
(000s) 		Sep 2020 % Change Jan to
Sep 2020 		% Change Oct 2019 to
Sep 2020 		% Change
Market            
UK 98 -74.7 1,198 -66.7 2,441 -48.8
EU 653 -72.0 6,863 -67.0 13,527 -50.7
Non-EU Europe 129 -72.6 1,532 -64.6 2,905 -49.2
Africa 48 -82.5 908 -65.4 1,795 -49.1
North America 84 -94.8 3,564 -74.9 8,211 -55.9
Latin America 12 -89.4 348 -66.5 691 -49.6
Middle East 113 -82.5 2,021 -64.9 4,021 -47.1
Asia / Pacific 119 -87.3 2,539 -70.6 5,377 -53.1
Blanks 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0
Total 1,256 -81.5 18,975 -68.9 38,969 -51.6
             
             
Air Transport Movements Sep 2020 % Change Jan to
Sep 2020 		% Change Oct 2019 to
Sep 2020 		% Change
Market            
UK 904 -72.8 11,953 -60.2 22,634 -42.7
EU 6,827 -60.2 66,931 -57.8 117,699 -44.1
Non-EU Europe 1,227 -65.0 13,994 -57.4 24,687 -43.8
Africa 514 -56.6 5,371 -52.7 9,245 -39.3
North America 2,048 -70.6 27,808 -55.8 48,291 -41.9
Latin America 168 -64.6 2,175 -52.0 3,652 -39.7
Middle East 1,150 -54.6 12,491 -45.0 20,379 -32.7
Asia / Pacific 1,624 -57.5 18,296 -48.4 30,205 -36.4
Blanks 122 122
Total 14,462 -62.9 159,141 -55.6 276,914 -41.9
Cargo
(Metric Tonnes) 		Sep 2020 % Change Jan to
Sep 2020 		% Change Oct 2019 to
Sep 2020 		% Change
Market            
UK 6 -85.7 223 -48.1 380 -34.4
EU 6,907 -12.7 50,726 -28.3 74,415 -23.6
Non-EU Europe 4,186 -11.2 28,256 -33.8 42,577 -25.9
Africa 5,195 -25.8 45,475 -34.9 68,970 -27.0
North America 29,037 -32.5 286,513 -32.4 427,562 -26.2
Latin America 2,970 -31.3 23,252 -43.4 36,524 -34.4
Middle East 17,280 -20.8 153,632 -19.7 221,326 -14.0
Asia / Pacific 24,667 -33.2 223,722 -35.9 341,446 -29.1
Blanks 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 90,247 -28.2 811,799 -31.7 1,213,200 -25.3
