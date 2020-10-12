Massive fire brakes out on Mount Kilimanjaro

Fire broke out on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday afternoon, causing fear and panic among people living on the eastern slopes of the Mountain, the highest peak in Africa. Until Monday morning, the fire has been raging its course on the Mountain’s forest, with fire fighting squad from wildlife conservation institutions and the fire brigade working to contain it. Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Communications Manager Mr. Pascal Shelutete said the cause of the fire outbreak was not known as authorities were working to put it off. The fire