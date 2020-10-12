Travelport signs multi-year agreement with CTI Business Travel

Travelport announced today that CTI Business Travel, an international full-service travel management company, has completed its full Global Distribution System (GDS) upgrade to Travelport following a newly signed multi-year deal. CTI Business Travel decided to move its business to Travelport after Southwest Airlines announced its full GDS participation with the company.

Travelport provided CTI Business Travel with dedicated training and support throughout the onboarding process to help ensure a smooth transition. The travel management company is now fully on-boarded and using several Travelport tools to customize and automate actions to enhance workflows, including Quick Menu and Custom Trip Quote. In fact, CTI Business Travel agents have shared that the process to complete Amtrak rail bookings is significantly faster using Travelport, with a more efficient workflow than was available before the transition.

“We are very excited about the improvements we’re already seeing with Travelport and are very impressed by the level of support, flexibility and training that helped make this a seamless migration process,” said Brian Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer at CTI Business Travel. “The Travelport team was able to get us up and running quickly, without any issues, and their expertise is invaluable – all of these things combined are especially important to our business as our industry navigates these challenging times.”

Travelport is also providing CTI Business Travel with the retail capabilities its agents need to search and book the most complete products offered from Southwest Airlines, along with more than 400 other airlines using Travelport Branded Fares and Ancillaries. With access to Travelport’s COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin and Airline Health & Safety Tracker tools, the US-based agency can easily access critical real-time information for travelers about government restrictions and airline safety measures within their workflow.

“We are fully dedicated to supporting all of our agency customers as our industry continues to recover from the pandemic, and for our new customers like CTI Business Travel, we are working especially hard to ensure that agents feel confident and empowered to deliver superior service,” said Jason Toothman, Head of Americas at Travelport. “We’re excited to work with CTI and expect agents will continue to see significant improvements in their productivity as corporate travel resumes and grows.”