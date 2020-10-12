Beijing limits new daily arrivals to 500 people to curb COVID-19 spread

Beijing city authorities announced that they will limit the number of people entering the city daily. According to reports, no more than 500 people a day will be allowed to enter Chinese capital.

The fears of the Beijing authorities are related to the fact that immediately after the partial resumption of international passenger flights on October 3, two people, who tested positive for COVID-19, arrived in the capital.

Also, the authorities in the Chinese city of Qingdao, located in Shandong province, announced that all city residents will be tested for coronavirus.

This decision was made by the local authorities after six asymptomatic carriers were found in the city, five of which are local residents. According to the plan, testing of the entire city population of 9.4 million people, will be completed within five days.

About 85.5 thousand cases of COVID-19 infection have now been registered in China.