Puglia Implements Extraordinary Tourism Plan

The Puglia region, also known as Apulia, has implemented what it calls the Extraordinary Plan, “Let’s take care of tourism in Puglia” Funding, with extensions and opportunities in this Italy tourism sector.

As part of the extraordinary plan “Let’s take care of culture in Puglia,” the region is supporting micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises operating in hotels, non-hotels, travel agencies, and as tour operators with a measure that provides for the allocation of the previously-mentioned 40 million euros. Companies can get a non-repayable financial contribution and, if beneficiaries, take advantage of measures arranged for notices financed by the POR (Operative Regional Program) Puglia 2014-2020.

Direct grants are available for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises. Those entitled can get a non-repayable contribution quantified in relation to the decrease in turnover suffered in the period from February 1 to August 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding period of 2019 and to the number of U.L.A. (Work Units per Year) present in the company.

The grant awarded is between 40% and 90% of the fixed costs incurred (personnel, utilities, rents, insurance, leasing, cleaning, and security services). The amount is also proportionate to the number of U.L.A. occupied in the period from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 and can be up to a maximum of 80,000 euros for the hotel sector, 35,000 euros for the non-hotel sector, and 20,000 euros for travel agencies and tour operators.

Aid for investments by small- and medium-sized enterprises are available for freelancers, and micro-enterprises, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who can apply for aid for the COVID-19 emergency. Aid, granted no later than December 31, 2020, must not exceed 800,000 euros per company in the form of a direct grant, under a forecast budget, and excludes companies already in difficulty on December 31, 2019. It may subsidize the financing operations between 30,000 2 million euros.

