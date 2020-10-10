FICCI Launches Taskforce on Ayurveda Tourism

India Tourism stakeholders believe that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for promoting the use of natural remedies to boost immunity and stay healthy. This is where Ayurveda tourism comes into play as it is considered by many scholars to be the oldest healing science.

Ayurvedic knowledge originated in India more than 5,000 years ago and is often called the “Mother of All Healing.” The principles of many of the natural healing systems now familiar in the West have their roots in Ayurveda, including Homeopathy and Polarity Therapy.

To promote Ayurveda in domestic and international markets, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) yesterday launched the “Task Force on Ayurveda Tourism” under the Chairmanship of Mr. Sajeev Kurup, Managing Director of Ayurveda Mana Hospitals.

The objective of the Task Force is to bring all key stakeholders together on a common platform to extensively promote Ayurveda Tourism in the domestic as well as international markets.

The Task Force will also strategize a road map to develop Ayurveda Tourism further by working closely and co-creating solutions with the government and key stakeholders.

Mr. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General of FICCI, said, “FICCI has been working continuously for the past few months with the centers and the states for allowing Ayurveda and wellness centers to reopen.”

Ayurveda will see a lot of demand, and this is the best time to come up with solutions to promote Ayurveda Tourism as a completely safe segment, added Mr. Chenoy.

Mr. Sajeev Kurup, Chairman of the FICCI Ayurveda Tourism Task Force and Managing Director of Ayurveda Mana Hospitals, said, “State borders should open, and people with a COVID-19 negative certificate should be allowed to travel to the Ayurveda center with no quarantine period required.”

He further said that information on all the Ayurveda centers along with their safety measures and guidelines should be available online so that the customers can easily access the information. This will also help in promoting Ayurveda Tourism, he noted.

The Task Force will also seek to create awareness among stakeholders on the standard operating procedures to be implemented by Ayurveda service providers and build confidence among tourists to explore Ayurveda Tourism.

The members of the FICCI Ayurveda Tourism Task Force include Rudraksha Ayurvedic Holistic Centre, Madukkakuzhy Ayurveda India, Somatheeram Health Group, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats, Ayurveda Promotion Society, Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort, Ananda Spa, Healing Touch – Ayurveda Yoga Retreat, and Ayur Bethaniya LLP.

#rebuildingtravel