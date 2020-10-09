Dominica launches ‘Safe in Nature’ program for visitors

Dominica has launched Safe in Nature, a program geared at providing a safe experience to visitors from major tourism markets to the Nature Island during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Safe in Nature logo was also launched to the public.

The Safe in Nature commitment program is a result of the collective work of The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Discover Dominica Authority, Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association along with other tourism stakeholders, geared to revive the tourism industry.

Safe in Nature commitment program will ensure a managed experience throughout the first 5 – 7 days of visitors arriving to Dominica. This managed experience includes the transportation services to and from the ports of entry, stay at a certified accommodation to include the activities and amenities on site, transportation services to select locations for destination activities, These destination activities include water based and land based activities.

Safe in Nature also involves the holistic care of visitors to the Nature Island. Wellness, being a major part of the lifestyle here on Dominica translates to Safe in Nature through the provision of wholesome and delicious creole cuisine, to local herbal teas and rum punches to cure all ailments, to our natural sulphur spas and of course natural skin care products.

“We are excited to announce the Safe in Nature commitment brand! To those thinking about travel, those thinking about visiting us to experience our rich cultural celebrations and cuisine, those needing a well-deserved break from chaos and crowds, those needing rejuvenation, we extend a warm invitation to Dominica where you, your family and friends will be Safe in Nature!” Words from the Honorable Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.

With the launch of Dominica’s Caricom Travel Bubble in August which affords persons from select destinations relaxed entry and on-island requirements to now launching Safe in Nature, Dominica guarantees its visitors a true nature island feel on island while maintaining the safety of Dominicans and visitors alike.

Samantha Letang, Marketing Executive at Discover Dominica Authority expressed that “Dominica is not only a vacation, but a discovery and travel to Dominica especially now, can be transformative and the antidote to relieve the stress that many individuals and families are currently feeling.”

She states, “Dominica affords its visitors with world renowned diving, secluded sites and attractions perfect for distancing, top class hiking, out of the ordinary romantic escapes, an indigenous Kalinago population, healthy and tasty cuisine and so much more. And now we give you all this guaranteeing you will be Safe in Nature.

The tourism sector has definitely been heavily hit by this pandemic but with increased opportunities afforded through new partnerships in the airline industry along with solidifying those existing relationships, and now with the Safe in Nature commitment to visitors offering a managed experience while on island, the tourism sector now has the opportunity to re-cover.