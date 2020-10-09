Malta Capital Valletta: Top 5 World Best Small Cities Award

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 with Valletta, Malta’s Capital, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, ranked #5 in the World Best Small Cities category.

Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, was named a 2018 European Capital of Culture. A historically rich city, in the past few years Valletta has become even more popular with visitors for its cultural events, great restaurants, and nightlife scene. Valletta has two Michelin-starred restaurants, Noni and Grain. For Game of Thrones (GOT) fans, they will recognize several scenes shot in Valletta when most of GOT season 1 was shot on location in Malta.

“All Maltese are very honored and proud that Valletta was selected and ranked #5 on the World’ Best Small Cities by the readers of such a prestigious and sophisticated media title as Conde Nast Traveler,” said Carlo Micallef, Deputy CEO, Chief Marketing Officer, Malta Tourism Authority. He added, “We invite those who have enjoyed Valletta to come back as the city is constantly evolving and those who have not yet been put it on their 2021 bucket list.”

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found on the Condé Nast Traveler website.

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

