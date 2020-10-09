Airbus delivered 57 commercial aircraft in September 2020 (14 in April, 24 in May, 36 in June, 49 in July and 39 in August) versus 71 aircraft over the same period in 2019. Year to date, Airbus has delivered a total of 341 aircraft (18 A220s, 282 A320 Family, 9 A330s and 32 A350s), which is a reduction of around 40% compared to the same period in 2019 (571 aircraft deliveries).

In the first three quarters of 2020, Airbus booked a total of 300 net commercial aircraft orders compared with 127 net orders in the equivalent 2019 period.

Airbus backlog stands at 7,441 aircraft compared to 7,133 at the same point in time last year.